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Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to multilateralism on United Nations Day

Politics News 24 October 2026 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to multilateralism on United Nations Day
Photo: Trend News Agency
Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. On the occasion of United Nations Day, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral cooperation, international peace and security, and sustainable development.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in a post on its “X” page.

“On UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development.

Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening international cooperation, promoting dialogue, and advancing a more peaceful, just and secure world for all.

Happy United Nations Day!,” the post reads.

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