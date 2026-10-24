Tajikistan discusses industrial ties with U.S. Honeywell, VERTEX, LAMPE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Tajikistan discussed potential cooperation with German companies VERTEX GmbH and LAMPE GmbH, as well as U.S.-based Honeywell, in the mining, oil and gas, and industrial safety sectors during a meeting in Berlin on October 20.

According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Germany, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Tajik Ambassador to Germany Imomuddin Sattorov and representatives of the companies.

The sides also explored opportunities to apply German technologies to modernize Tajikistan’s housing and utilities infrastructure, improve occupational safety, and protect the environment.

They noted the potential to expand industrial cooperation and expressed readiness to continue the dialogue, including during an upcoming visit by a German business delegation to Dushanbe.

Industrial modernization is an important area for Tajikistan as the country seeks to improve production capacity, infrastructure, and workplace safety. Cooperation with foreign technology providers can offer opportunities to introduce modern equipment and technical solutions across key sectors of the economy.

Tajikistan is seeking to expand industrial cooperation and attract technologies that can support the modernization of key economic sectors, including mining, energy, and infrastructure. Cooperation with international companies can provide access to technical expertise and industrial solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and safety.

German businesses have opportunities to explore projects in Tajikistan related to industrial equipment, environmental protection, and infrastructure modernization. Direct engagement between companies and Tajik officials can help identify areas of mutual interest and establish a basis for further commercial cooperation.