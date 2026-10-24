Ashgabat hosts press conference on outcomes of OGT 2026 (PHOTO)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. A press conference was held in Ashgabat to summarize the results of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026), attended by Maksat Babayev, Minister of State and Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz,” Trend's special correspondent reports.

The meeting with journalists covered plans for hydrocarbon production, natural gas exports, the development of energy infrastructure, and prospects for international cooperation.

In addition, it was noted that Turkmenistan plans to produce approximately 80 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2026. Gas production is expected to remain at approximately 80 billion cubic meters in 2027. About 40 billion cubic meters of gas are supplied to China and Uzbekistan.

The oil production plan for 2026 calls for an increase to 8 million metric tons, up from the 7.5 million metric tons produced last year.

Among the topics discussed were the prospects for Turkmen gas supplies to Afghanistan via the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline. Construction of the Serhetabat–Herat section is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with gas deliveries set to begin by mid-2027. The timeline will depend, among other factors, on the readiness of the Afghan side.

In addition, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan also remains interested in the Trans-Caspian gas supply route. Its development is linked to a broader range of infrastructure projects in the Caspian region, including transportation and logistics facilities. The continued development of the Galkynysh field could serve as an additional factor in increasing export volumes.

Gas from the fourth phase of the Galkynysh development is planned to be directed both for export and for the domestic market.

Special attention was given to the project to build underground gas storage facilities. Seven companies, including those from Austria, Germany, and Türkiye, submitted bids to participate in the project. The review of proposals is nearing completion, after which a company will be selected to develop the basic engineering design.

Commenting on international participation in OGT 2026, the Turkmen side noted a 40% increase in the number of delegates compared to the previous year.

They noted that approximately 700 foreign delegates from 75 countries participated in this year’s forum.