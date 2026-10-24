Azerbaijan ranks among Türkiye’s top three gas suppliers in August

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijan ranks among top three gas suppliers to Türkiye in August 2026.

According to the data from Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Azerbaijan supplied 752.44 million cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in August, down 28.15% from 1.047 billion cubic meters in the same month of 2025.

Iran ranked first, with its supplies rising by 9.08% year-on-year to 916.25 million cubic meters, from 840.01 million cubic meters a year earlier. Russia was Türkiye’s third-largest gas supplier, decreasing supplies by 60.6% year-on-year to 723.07 million cubic meters, compared with 1.835 billion cubic meters in August 2025.

Türkiye’s total natural gas imports fell 32.66% year-on-year to nearly 2.776 bcm in August, from around 4.122 bcm a year earlier, according to EPDK. Pipeline gas imports declined 35.75% to 2.392 bcm, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports fell 3.87% to 383.76 million cubic meters.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee, the country produced 33.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through August 2026. Over the reporting period, natural gas production decreased by 177.4 million cubic meters, or 0.5%, compared with the same period last year (33.58 billion cubic meters).

Azerbaijan has also signed a long-term natural gas supply agreement with Türkiye for gas from the Absheron field. The agreement was signed in Baku by SOCAR, TotalEnergies, XRG and Türkiye’s state-owned pipeline operator BOTAŞ.