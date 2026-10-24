Azerbaijan highlights disability rights reforms and mine victims at the UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijan’s state policy on disability is based on the principles of inclusion, integration, equality, non-discrimination, and respect for the individual characteristics of persons with disabilities.

This was stated by Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, during an interactive dialogue with the Chair of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities at the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

“Ensuring the full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in society, on an equal basis with others, should be an overarching objective for States and the international community.

Effective measures should be taken in the fields of education, employment, social services, healthcare, public participation, and awareness-raising to ensure the full enjoyment of human rights by persons with disabilities.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, a landmark treaty that elaborates on the rights of persons with disabilities and sets out a code of implementation.

In Azerbaijan, state policy on disabilities is guided by the principles of inclusivity, integration, equality, non-discrimination, and respect for the characteristics of persons with disabilities.

As a result of reforms undertaken in recent years, negative connotations have been removed from legislative acts, disability governance has been modernised through digital transformation, and Azerbaijani Sign Language has been officially recognised.

While addressing human rights challenges related to disability, it should be noted that the prevalence of newly acquired disabilities is increasing as a result of landmines, explosive remnants of war (ERW), and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including in post-conflict settings.

More than 13 per cent of Azerbaijan’s territory is contaminated by unexploded ordnance laid during the occupation, posing a serious risk to the returning population. Since 2020, the number of mine victims has reached 443, underscoring the need for international solidarity and support to prevent disability, particularly by strengthening national mine-action efforts.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan will continue to take measures to prevent disabilities, provide habilitation and rehabilitation, and ensure equal opportunities for persons with disabilities,” Shahriyar Hajiyev said in his statement.