Uzbekistan, Eldridge Industries discuss mining, metallurgy investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Uzbekistan and U.S.-based investment firm Eldridge Industries have discussed potential investment projects in mining, metallurgy and other sectors during a meeting in Tashkent on October 23, according to a statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

The meeting was attended by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining Industry and Geology B. Islamov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Reconstruction and Development Fund Executive Director Sh. Vafayev, Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) Chairman A. Khursanov and Uzmetkombinat Chairman B. Abdullaev.

The Eldridge Industries delegation was led by the company’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Todd Boehly.

Uzbek officials presented information on the operations of AMMC and Uzmetkombinat, as well as projects being implemented in cooperation with foreign companies.

The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in mining, metallurgy and other sectors, along with prospects for implementing investment projects.

Founded in 2015, Eldridge Industries is a privately held global holding company with investments across asset management, critical minerals, infrastructure, insurance, technology, sports and entertainment. Its portfolio includes businesses in multiple industries, including media, real estate and financial services. The company’s founder, Todd Boehly, serves as its chairman and CEO. Eldridge’s investment portfolio includes businesses such as film studio A24, while Boehly also holds ownership interests in professional sports organizations, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers.