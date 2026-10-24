Turkmenistan approves measures to modernize Turkmengaz infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Turkmenistan has approved measures to modernize the infrastructure of state-owned gas company Turkmengaz.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the issue was discussed on Friday at an online meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov briefed the president on the company’s ongoing work to strengthen and upgrade its technical and material resources.

The report highlighted the importance of cooperation with leading international companies in supporting the modernization process and maintaining uninterrupted natural gas supplies to domestic and international consumers.

Agajanov submitted a draft document related to the work for the president’s consideration.

President Berdimuhamedov signed the relevant resolution and instructed the deputy prime minister to carry out the necessary follow-up work to further modernize the country’s oil and gas infrastructure.

State Concern Türkmengaz is Turkmenistan’s primary natural-gas producer and exporter, responsible for developing major fields such as Galkynysh (one of the world’s largest, with estimated resources of about 27.4 trillion cubic meters including related structures) and ensuring supplies to domestic consumers and export markets, particularly China via the Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline (over 477 billion cubic meters delivered since 2009). Modernization efforts form part of the long-term Oil and Gas Industry Development Program through 2030 and include technical upgrades of production facilities, compressor stations, and equipment, often in partnership with international companies such as CNPC (for Phase 4 of Galkynysh, involving a 10 bcm/year gas-treatment plant), Siemens Energy, Chinese equipment suppliers, and others. Recent initiatives also cover methane leak detection and repair (LDAR) technologies, digitalization, automation, and infrastructure supporting the TAPI pipeline and uninterrupted gas flows.