Uzbekistan, Iran seek to expand trade and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Uzbekistan and Iran have discussed bilateral cooperation, upcoming diplomatic engagements and regional developments during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari in Tashkent on October 23.

According to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry, the officials reviewed the bilateral agenda, exchanged views on events planned for the near future and discussed current regional issues.

The meeting comes as the two countries seek to expand economic ties alongside regular political dialogue. In January–June 2026, bilateral trade increased by 37.5% year over year to $305 million, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. The two sides are also advancing 29 joint projects aimed at expanding investment and commercial cooperation.

Trade, investment and transport connectivity have emerged as key areas of cooperation. Uzbekistan and Iran have explored ways to improve transit links, strengthen logistics routes and expand business ties, while also developing cooperation in cultural and humanitarian affairs. Iran’s geographic position provides Uzbekistan with an additional route to regional and international markets.

The countries are preparing to hold the 17th meeting of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission and an Uzbekistan–Iran Business Forum in Tashkent on November 26–27. The events are expected to provide a platform for advancing joint projects and identifying further opportunities for trade and investment.

The latest meeting follows political consultations held in Tehran in August, when the two countries’ foreign ministries discussed strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation and addressing regional and international issues of mutual interest.