Latvia eyes dairy, meat, food tech exports to Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Latvia and Kazakhstan are currently discussing potential joint projects aimed at exchanging experience and transferring knowledge in several areas of the agricultural and food sectors, the International Affairs Department of Latvia’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the ministry, these include dairy and livestock production, food processing, aquaculture, veterinary and food safety, agricultural research and innovation, and logistics for agricultural products.

"Latvia remains open to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, with a focus on areas that can generate tangible benefits and opportunities for people and economies and contribute to shared prosperity", the source said.

For Latvian exports, several product categories have particular potential. Latvian companies are exploring opportunities to place dairy products, particularly cheese, on the Kazakh market. Kazakhstan is already an established market for Latvian fish and fish products, providing a basis for further expansion.

Latvian companies have also expressed interest in the Kazakh market for meat and processed meat products, as well as in cooperation in meat processing. There is potential to increase exports of other processed food products with higher added value rather than focusing only on primary agricultural commodities.

Latvian peat products have also been identified as an area with export potential. In addition, opportunities exist for Latvian companies providing agricultural, veterinary, digital and food-processing technologies and expertise.

According to the ministry, in 2025, exports of Latvian-origin agricultural and food products to Kazakhstan amounted to 2.9 million euros and included confectionery (cream), fish products (frozen herring and sprats), chocolate, miscellaneous food preparations (food supplements), preserved fruit (fruit fillings), sugar confectionery and plants.

"The existing presence of Latvian food products on the Kazakh market provides opportunities to further diversify exports and increase the share of higher-value processed food products", the ministry said.