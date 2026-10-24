В Украине восстановлена работа системы Starlink - Зеленский

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the full restoration of the Starlink satellite communications system in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this in a post on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the systems are once again operating at the speeds they maintained before the restrictions were introduced.

“The speed is now what we need,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

It should be noted that last week, reports emerged that US company SpaceX had imposed restrictions on the use of Starlink terminals by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at speeds exceeding 160 km/h. As a result, several Ukrainian military operations were reportedly cancelled.