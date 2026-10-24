Uzbekistan, Germany discuss plans to deepen ties in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Uzbekistan and Germany have discussed expanding political, trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as preparations for joint events in 2027, during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrakhimov and German Ambassador Matthias Follert in Tashkent on October 23.

According to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry, the sides reviewed current issues on the bilateral agenda and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation across multiple areas.

The officials also discussed plans for joint events in 2027 and agreed to maintain active engagement across all areas of bilateral cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Germany have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992. Germany is Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner within the European Union, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $1.43 billion in 2025, a 13.2% increase from the previous year.

Economic cooperation spans industry, energy, agriculture, transport, vocational education and sustainable development. German companies also contribute to Uzbekistan’s industrial modernization and infrastructure development, while German development institutions support projects in areas including energy efficiency, public administration and climate resilience.

The two countries have also expanded political dialogue through bilateral consultations and the Central Asia–Germany cooperation framework. In June 2026, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political ties, expanding trade and investment, and advancing cooperation in energy, transport, mining, education and healthcare. The meeting also highlighted new trade and investment agreements worth more than $1 billion signed following business events in Tashkent in May.