President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the people of your brotherly country on the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic Day, and convey my best wishes.

Today, as a result of the deliberate policy pursued under your leadership, the Republic of Kazakhstan has achieved comprehensive development, made progress in all spheres, strengthened its economic potential, and gained considerable prestige on the international stage. As a brotherly country, we sincerely rejoice in Kazakhstan’s year-after-year progress and its continued achievements.

Our regular mutual visits, meetings, and active dialogue at the highest level play an important role in accelerating the development of our bilateral relations, strengthening our strategic partnership and alliance, and enriching them with new content. I highly appreciate your recent visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th CICA Summit.

I am confident that Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan intergovernmental relations, drawing strength from our rich moral values and the brotherhood of our peoples, will continue to develop steadily and grow stronger through our joint efforts.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible state activities, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan lasting peace, well-being, and prosperity," the letter reads.