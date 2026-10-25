Baku holds rally in support of young footballers from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. A rally in support of the teams from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maohi Nui – Tahiti), participating in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, was held in Baku on October 25.

Fans from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia gathered outside the Athletes’ Village to welcome the young footballers heading to the competition. By expressing their support for their teams, they also demonstrated their commitment to preserving their national identities, cultures, and traditions.

The event placed particular emphasis on solidarity among the peoples of the Pacific region and the importance of young athletes participating in international competitions as representatives of their peoples.

The Baku Initiative Group had previously welcomed the arrival of both teams in Azerbaijan, highlighting that football helps strengthen friendship among peoples and foster cultural ties.

Teams from 189 football associations are participating in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, which is being held in Baku from October 22 to 30.