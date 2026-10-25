Kyrgyzstan customs revenue exceeds target by 4.6% in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Kyrgyzstan’s State Customs Service collected 139 billion soms ($1.6 billion) in revenues in January–September 2026, exceeding its target by 4.6%, according to the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the figures at a government meeting on October 7, following which he issued a series of instructions to government agencies.

"Revenues collected by the State Customs Service amounted to 139 billion soms, with the target fulfilled by 104.6%. By the end of the year, while maintaining the positive trend, it is necessary to ensure the fulfillment of the budget revenue target, as well as the timely and efficient use of allocated funds," he said.

Kasymaliev noted that the revenue side of the republican budget had performed well in the first nine months of 2026.

He also said that Moody’s upgrade of Kyrgyzstan’s sovereign credit rating from B3 to B2, with a stable outlook, represented an important assessment of the country’s economic and financial policies.

"Moody’s noted the sustained growth and diversification of our economy, an increase in GDP per capita, large-scale infrastructure investment, stronger public finances, and a decline in public debt relative to GDP. The rating upgrade strengthens international investors’ confidence in Kyrgyzstan and creates broader opportunities for attracting long-term financing to the country," he said.

According to Trend’s calculations, Kyrgyzstan’s State Customs Service could collect around 185.3 billion soms ($2.13 billion) in revenues in 2026 if the average monthly collection rate recorded in January–September continues through December.

This projection assumes that monthly collections in the final three months remain at the average recorded during the first nine months. It does not indicate year-on-year revenue growth.