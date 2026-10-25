Pop stars take stage at Baku Olive Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The second day of the Olive Festival at Baku’s Seaside National Park featured engaging presentations, a lively atmosphere and an entertaining program.

On October 24, producers showcased a wide range of olives and olive products at pavilions set up along Baku Boulevard.

In response to visitors’ interest, entertainment programs ran at the festival venue from morning until evening. Music along the boulevard and performances by well-known artists added to the festive atmosphere.

At the evening concert, rapper and songwriter Orkhan Zeynalli, Mardan Kazimov, Honored Artist Khayyam Nisanov and People’s Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva performed their popular hits for the audience.

The Olive Festival is held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product producers Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea as sponsors.

The event aims to promote Azerbaijan’s longstanding olive-growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support them, as well as contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector.

Admission to the festival grounds and participation in the entertainment and concert programs are free of charge.

The festival will continue on October 25. Alongside the exhibition pavilions, the final day will feature concerts by People’s Artist Aygun Kazimova, Azad Shabanov, Zamig Huseynov, Teymur Suleymanbeyli, Excellent Band and Wave Band.