  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Türkiye-to-Kazakhstan money transfers drop 17.10% to $3.65M in August

Kazakhstan News 26 October 2026 02:29 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye-to-Kazakhstan money transfers drop 17.10% to $3.65M in August
Photo: Trend News Agency
Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Journalist, International Desk Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The total value of money transfers sent from Türkiye to Kazakhstan via international money transfer systems (IMTS) decreased by 17.10% in August 2026 compared to July.

This is according to Trend’s calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).

A total of 4,370 transfers were sent from Türkiye to Kazakhstan in August, compared with 4,590 in July, representing a 4.79% decrease. The total value of these transfers fell to 1.65 billion tenge ($3.65 million), from 1.99 billion tenge ($4.41 million) in July.

Transfers from Türkiye accounted for 13.6% of the total value of international money transfers received in Kazakhstan in August, up from 12.5% in July.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan received a total of 31,400 inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 18.6%, while their total value declined by 23.8% compared to July. The total value of inbound transfers amounted to 12.2 billion tenge ($26.88 million).

"The main share of inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 65.3% of the total number and 81.7% of the total volume of received transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (15.5% and 7.2%, respectively)," the bank’s report states.

The US dollar equivalents are calculated at the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan of 452.12 tenge per $1 as of October 19, 2026.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more