Türkiye-to-Kazakhstan money transfers drop 17.10% to $3.65M in August

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The total value of money transfers sent from Türkiye to Kazakhstan via international money transfer systems (IMTS) decreased by 17.10% in August 2026 compared to July.

This is according to Trend’s calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).

A total of 4,370 transfers were sent from Türkiye to Kazakhstan in August, compared with 4,590 in July, representing a 4.79% decrease. The total value of these transfers fell to 1.65 billion tenge ($3.65 million), from 1.99 billion tenge ($4.41 million) in July.

Transfers from Türkiye accounted for 13.6% of the total value of international money transfers received in Kazakhstan in August, up from 12.5% in July.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan received a total of 31,400 inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 18.6%, while their total value declined by 23.8% compared to July. The total value of inbound transfers amounted to 12.2 billion tenge ($26.88 million).

"The main share of inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 65.3% of the total number and 81.7% of the total volume of received transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (15.5% and 7.2%, respectively)," the bank’s report states.

The US dollar equivalents are calculated at the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan of 452.12 tenge per $1 as of October 19, 2026.