Olive Festival continues in Baku despite rainy weather (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The music and entertainment program continues at Baku’s Seaside National Park on the final day of the Olive Festival. Despite the rainy weather, residents and visitors are coming to the festival grounds to watch concerts and enjoy their leisure time.

Throughout the day, various competitions and fun contests are being held with the participation of DJ Kamo and host Iskandar Ibrahimov. Participants and winners are receiving various prizes.

Stalls set up across the festival grounds also feature products from olive companies, restaurants and wine producers. Visitors can sample a variety of foods, explore the products and make purchases. A dedicated entertainment zone for children is also operating throughout the day.

Music groups and singers are performing on the festival stage. Visitors are enjoying live music, dancing and watching the concerts.

Wave Band is currently performing as part of the program.

Performances by Tima Suleymanbeyli and Excellent Band are scheduled to follow.

Later in the day, Azad Shabanov, Zamig Huseynov and People's Artist Aygun Kazimova are expected to take the stage.

The Olive Festival is organized with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product producers Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea as sponsors.

Admission to the festival grounds and concert programs is free.