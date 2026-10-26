Student List party wins elections in Serbia - preliminary results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Student List party has won the snap parliamentary elections in Serbia.

According to the preliminary results based on data from the country's Elections Commission, the Student List – Students Win received around 52% of the vote (projected 135–140 seats in the 250-seat parliament), while the Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia list secured about 39% (around 105 seats). No other major lists crossed the electoral threshold in significant numbers.

Aleksandar Vučić, who recently resigned as president to lead his party’s list as the prime ministerial candidate, has already conceded defeat.