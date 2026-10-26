Tajikistan to build 51.4-km road along Rogun reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. TajikGidroElectromontaj OJSC (TGEM) has signed a contract to construct the 51.4-kilometer Sayidon-Labidjar road along the left bank of the Rogun reservoir in Tajikistan.

According to TGEM, the state-owned Directorate of the Rogun Hydropower Plant Flood Zone is the customer for the project, while financing is provided by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The road will include 40.8 kilometers of main road and 10.6 kilometers of access roads, with the project scheduled for completion over three years.

Furthermore, the construction is aimed at improving transport links between settlements in the reservoir area and facilitating access to social and economic facilities.

The project is also expected to support the development of surrounding areas, strengthen transport connectivity, and improve road infrastructure in the Rogun hydropower plant area.

According to Trend’s calculations, the 51.4-kilometer road implies an average construction pace of about 17 kilometers a year over the three-year schedule.

If work starts in late 2026 or early 2027, the road is likely to be completed around 2029-2030, well before the World Bank’s 2033 target for full operation of Rogun. The main road accounts for about 79% of the length and the access roads for about 21%.