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Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan News 26 October 2026 07:05 (UTC +04:00)
Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

Trend presents the post:

"Several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly districts and the city of Gubadly are liberated from the occupation! I convey my sincere congratulations on this occasion to our entire people! Gaining each new victory becomes possible thanks to the heroism, courage, boldness, bravery and staunchness of our soldiers. I am immensely grateful to each of them! May Almighty Lord bless our Army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan."

Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO)

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