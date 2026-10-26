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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 26

Iran News 26 October 2026 09:19 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 26
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 26.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 25.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,856,765 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,079,887 rials. On October 25, the euro was priced at 2,075,838 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 26

Rial on October 25

1 US dollar

USD

1,856,765

1,853,059

1 British pound

GBP

2,483,276

2,477,990

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,250,473

2,246,052

1 Swedish króna

SEK

186,977

186,603

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

199,031

198,526

1 Danish krone

DKK

278,320

277,772

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,556

19,519

1 UAE Dirham

AED

505,586

504,577

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,991,555

5,964,418

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

670,907

669,326

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,183,526

1,181,460

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

236,766

236,290

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,825,888

4,813,065

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,325,498

1,323,495

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,058,354

1,056,476

1 South African rand

ZAR

111,959

111,922

1 Turkish lira

TRY

37,351

37,294

1 Russian ruble

RUB

23,054

23,008

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

510,100

509,082

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

122,933

122,659

1 Syrian pound

SYP

15,219

15,189

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,305,512

1,303,403

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

495,137

494,149

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,938,205

4,928,348

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,452,637

1,450,163

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,501,240

1,496,535

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

55,910

55,798

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

884

882

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,221,683

1,219,347

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

289,756

289,254

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

278,357

277,808

100 Thai baht

THB

5,510,386

5,496,443

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

454,446

453,469

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,402,505

1,398,091

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,618,850

2,613,623

1 euro

EUR

2,079,887

2,075,838

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

411,330

410,570

1 Georgian lari

GEL

715,339

714,062

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

103,014

102,633

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

28,572

28,600

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

633,860

631,043

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,091,280

1,089,104

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,919,199

2,913,366

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

201,566

201,190

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

529,816

525,762

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,100

2,095

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,079,887 rials and $1 costs 1,856,765 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,7-2,73 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,03 -3,06 million rials.

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