Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 26.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 25.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,856,765 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,079,887 rials. On October 25, the euro was priced at 2,075,838 rials.

Currency Rial on October 26 Rial on October 25 1 US dollar USD 1,856,765 1,853,059 1 British pound GBP 2,483,276 2,477,990 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,250,473 2,246,052 1 Swedish króna SEK 186,977 186,603 1 Norwegian krone NOK 199,031 198,526 1 Danish krone DKK 278,320 277,772 1 Indian rupee INR 19,556 19,519 1 UAE Dirham AED 505,586 504,577 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,991,555 5,964,418 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 670,907 669,326 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,183,526 1,181,460 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 236,766 236,290 1 Omani rial OMR 4,825,888 4,813,065 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,325,498 1,323,495 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,058,354 1,056,476 1 South African rand ZAR 111,959 111,922 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,351 37,294 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,054 23,008 1 Qatari riyal QAR 510,100 509,082 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 122,933 122,659 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,219 15,189 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,305,512 1,303,403 1 Saudi riyal SAR 495,137 494,149 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,938,205 4,928,348 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,452,637 1,450,163 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,501,240 1,496,535 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 55,910 55,798 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 884 882 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,221,683 1,219,347 1 Libyan dinar LYD 289,756 289,254 1 Chinese yuan CNY 278,357 277,808 100 Thai baht THB 5,510,386 5,496,443 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 454,446 453,469 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,402,505 1,398,091 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,618,850 2,613,623 1 euro EUR 2,079,887 2,075,838 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 411,330 410,570 1 Georgian lari GEL 715,339 714,062 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 103,014 102,633 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,572 28,600 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 633,860 631,043 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,091,280 1,089,104 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,919,199 2,913,366 1 Tajik somoni TJS 201,566 201,190 1 Turkmen manat TMT 529,816 525,762 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,100 2,095

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,079,887 rials and $1 costs 1,856,765 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,7-2,73 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,03 -3,06 million rials.