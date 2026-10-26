President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Federal President of Austria

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. Federal President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of Austria on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Austria.

It is gratifying that Azerbaijan–Austria relations are developing on the basis of mutual respect. I believe that, through our joint efforts, the friendly ties between our countries will continue to strengthen, contributing to the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

On this special day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.