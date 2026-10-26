First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of birthday of People’s Artist Farhad Khalilov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her Instagram on the occasion of the birthday of People’s Artist and Chair of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan Farhad Khalilov.

“On this day, Farhad Khalilov, People’s Artist and Chair of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, turns 80.

Dear Mr. Khalilov!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your 80th anniversary! I wish you robust health and long life! Thank you very much for your many years of dedicated work, your commitment to art, and your outstanding contributions made to the visual arts of Azerbaijan which is so rich by its traditions! May the Almighty bless you and your loved ones!

With deep respect and affection,

MEHRIBAN,” the post reads.