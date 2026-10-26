Kazakhstan’s Aktobe builds $22.8M paper recycling plant, due 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A paper waste recycling plant under construction in the industrial zone of Aktobe, Kazakhstan, will be able to process up to 150 tonnes of waste paper per day and produce 42,000 tonnes of finished products annually at full capacity, the Aktobe Region akimat said.

The plant is being built by CAPITAL PLAST KZ LLP, with production scheduled to begin in 2028. The project is expected to expand the region's recycling capacity, reduce the volume of paper waste sent to landfills, and increase domestic production of paper and cardboard products.

The facility will specialize in recycling waste paper into paper and cardboard for the packaging industry. Its planned annual output includes up to 18,000 tonnes of corrugating paper and 24,000 tonnes of linerboard.

These materials are used to manufacture corrugated packaging for storing and transporting various goods.

The company plans to collect waste paper from across western Kazakhstan to secure a steady supply of raw materials. The project is expected to bring significant volumes of used paper and cardboard back into production, turning waste into raw materials for new products.

The project is being implemented with support from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Jasyl Damu JSC. Financing is provided from recycling fees, with approximately 10.3 billion tenge (about $22.8 million) allocated for the project.

Construction began in 2025. Work is continuing on the production infrastructure at the industrial site in Aktobe. Foundation work has been completed, while the installation of metal structures and construction of production buildings are underway. The boiler house has also been completed.

According to Dias Zhumagazyuly, chief engineer at CAPITAL PLAST KZ LLP, the plant is scheduled to launch in 2028. More than 300 jobs are expected to be created once the facility reaches full production capacity.

The project is part of Kazakhstan's efforts to develop waste-processing infrastructure and implement the Taza Kazakhstan environmental initiative. The facility is expected to strengthen waste paper collection and recycling in western Kazakhstan, provide packaging manufacturers with an additional source of domestic raw materials, create jobs, and reduce the amount of waste sent for disposal. It is also intended to support a circular economy by returning used materials to the production cycle.

Tenge amounts were converted into US dollars using the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate of $1 = 451.05 tenge as of October 26, 2026.