Netherlands invest $1.3B in Azerbaijan over years – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Netherlands has invested $1.3 billion in Azerbaijan over the years, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $325 million last year.

"At the same time, when looking at the figures for mutual investments, we see even higher numbers. Over the years, $1.6 billion has been invested from Azerbaijan into the Netherlands, while $1.3 billion has been invested from the Netherlands into Azerbaijan. Here, too, we see evidence of a mutually beneficial and balanced approach," he explained.