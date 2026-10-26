Tajikistan, Kuwait discuss expanding cooperation in oil, gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Khusrav Noziri and Kuwait’s Minister of Oil and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Tareq Sulaiman Al-Roumi discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector on October 25, 2026.

According to the press service of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current state of Tajik-Kuwaiti relations, opportunities to further develop cooperation in the oil and gas industry, and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place amid efforts to develop economic ties between Tajikistan and Kuwait, including cooperation in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Kuwait maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate on bilateral issues, including economic ties. Developing engagement between the two countries provides a framework for exploring opportunities in sectors of mutual interest.

The energy sector is one area in which the two countries could explore further cooperation. Tajikistan's energy agenda includes developing domestic generation capacity and modernizing energy infrastructure, while Kuwait has an established oil industry.

Further development of bilateral economic relations may create opportunities for dialogue between relevant government bodies and companies. However, the outcome of the October 25 meeting and any specific agreements or projects were not detailed in the information released by Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.