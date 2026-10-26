China’s Universal Energy builds $500 mln Uzbek wind farm, due 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. China’s Universal Energy is building a 500-megawatt wind power plant in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region, with the $500 million project expected to reach full capacity in 2027, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy said.

Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjayev visited the construction site in Bulungur district to review progress, construction and installation work, and preparations for commissioning the facility on schedule.

The project is being financed through direct foreign investment and is designed to expand Uzbekistan’s renewable energy capacity and improve the reliability of electricity supplies.

Once fully operational, the wind farm is expected to generate approximately 1.752 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to the average yearly consumption of about 730,000 households.

In addition, the project is expected to save around 467 million cubic meters of natural gas annually and reduce harmful emissions by more than 1 million tons per year, according to the ministry.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin operating by the end of 2026, with the facility expected to reach its full 500-MW capacity in 2027.

During his visit, Khodjayev received updates on construction progress and measures to meet the project’s implementation schedule.

Once commissioned, the wind farm is expected to increase the share of renewable energy in Uzbekistan’s electricity mix, reduce reliance on natural gas for power generation and strengthen the country’s energy security.