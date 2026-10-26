World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue participants to visit Shusha, Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Participants of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will visit Shusha and Fuzuli on October 29, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov said at a press conference on Monday dedicated to the forum, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the forum’s program includes visits to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, including Shusha and Fuzuli.

Jafarov also spoke about efforts to raise Shusha’s international profile. He recalled that Shusha was designated the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 and the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.

According to him, international music festivals and literary events held in the city, along with twinning arrangements with cities in other countries, are helping expand Shusha’s international ties.

The deputy minister added that the historic part of Shusha was included on the list of Islamic heritage sites in February this year.