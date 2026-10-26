UNAOC director says AI can strengthen intercultural understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Artificial intelligence can be an effective tool for strengthening intercultural understanding. However, ethical principles, universal values, and the human factor must be taken into account in its development, the Director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Nihal Saad said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Saad Made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will take place October 27–29.

She noted that most governments and countries are not fully prepared for the challenges posed by artificial intelligence. The rapid development of technology and its potential consequences are among the issues of concern to governments and societies.

According to Nihal Saad, artificial intelligence can help strengthen mutual respect and cultural diversity by raising awareness of different cultures and experiences. At the same time, this technology becomes a threat when used to spread misinformation.

“Spreading false information about others can instill fear. In such cases, AI can have a negative impact on diversity and mutual respect. Therefore, when developing new programs and products in this field, ethical principles and universal human values must serve as the foundation, and the human factor must remain the focus,” she emphasized.

Answering questions from journalists, the director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) also spoke about the importance of dialogue for peaceful coexistence. She noted that dialogue is not an end in itself, but rather an ongoing process and a way of life.

“We see numerous challenges, ongoing conflicts, and wars around the world. It is impossible to address them through dialogue alone. This also requires diplomacy, peace agreements, and international treaties,” Nihal Saad stated.

She added that dialogue helps societies communicate with one another and live side by side in peace. From this perspective, dialogue is crucial both after conflicts have ended and for preventing them.

Saad noted that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is one of the most important global platforms for achieving these goals.

“We are proud to continue our close partnership with Azerbaijan in this area. As part of the 7th Forum, we are implementing initiatives in three main areas. The first of these is the organization of a plenary session on the topic ‘Interfaith Dialogue: A Roadmap to a Shared Future.’ The session will be attended by representatives of various religions, as well as experts on interfaith and intercultural dialogue,” she emphasized.

According to her, the discussions will focus primarily on the contribution that religious communities can make to peacemaking, reconciliation, and social cohesion, as well as on efforts to combat religious intolerance.

In addition, Saad added that one of the key innovations of this year’s forum will be a special focus on youth participation.

“We have invited more than 60 young people to Baku who have participated in the UN Alliance of Civilizations’ mentoring and training programs over the years. Here, they will share their experiences and talk about how these programs have influenced their personal and professional development,” she said.

Saad emphasized that, although the official opening of the forum will take place on October 27, some events are already getting underway. According to him, these initiatives are aimed at expanding youth participation in intercultural dialogue and strengthening international cooperation.