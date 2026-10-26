Turkmenistan authorizes contracts for 546-km Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Road Transport has been authorized to conclude contracts for the design and construction of the 546-kilometer Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway, as well as for the construction of a 812-meter-long road bridge and the modernization of bridges along the route.

According to official sources in Turkmenistan, the relevant resolution was signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov as part of the country’s Socio-Economic Development Program for 2022–2028.

The document also provides for the design and construction of a road bridge with a total length of 812 meters and the modernization of bridges located along the highway.

Road transport plays an important role in Turkmenistan’s transport system, supporting domestic passenger and freight movements and connecting different regions of the country. The development of road infrastructure is among the priorities outlined in the country’s Socio-Economic Development Program for 2022–2028.

Ashgabat, the capital, and Dashoguz, the administrative center of Dashoguz Region in northern Turkmenistan, are important points in the country's domestic transport network. Improving road connections between them could enhance regional transport accessibility.

The construction of new roads and bridges, alongside the modernization of existing structures, forms part of broader efforts to develop transport infrastructure. The announcement did not specify the project costs, construction timelines, or the companies that will carry out the work.