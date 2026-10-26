Azerbaijan's minister calls for immediate investment in gas supply (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Investment decisions must be made today in light of growing demand for natural gas, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov said at the 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), currently taking place in the Russian Federation.

This was announced in a statement published by the country's Ministry of Energy.

In his speech, the minister addressed challenges in the global gas market, the growing role of natural gas in energy security, investment needs, and Azerbaijan’s gas policy.

In addition, it was noted that geopolitical tensions, security risks along supply routes, and shifting priorities in energy policy are increasing uncertainty in the gas market. At the same time, the electrification of the economy, the development of artificial intelligence and data centers, as well as the need to balance renewable energy, are strengthening the strategic importance of natural gas.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that limiting investment in the gas sector amid growing demand poses risks to future supply security. “Investment decisions for reliable gas supplies tomorrow must be made today,” the minister stated.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s gas strategy, which is based on energy security and long-term partnerships, the minister noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is a successful model of cooperation.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has expanded its gas production and export capacity and increased its participation in international gas projects to meet growing demand. It was noted that policies on renewable energy and energy efficiency support the country’s gas export policy.

The minister emphasized the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Global Gas Corridor to maintain stability in the global gas market, attract investment, and strengthen dialogue between producers and consumers.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has been represented at the Forum as an observer since 2015.