Azerbaijani book highlights ties with Uzbekistan and shared heritage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The main purpose of the book “The Highest Point of Brotherhood and Alliance,” written by Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, and published in Azerbaijani and Uzbek, is to preserve national and spiritual values, continue the traditions of a rich cultural heritage, and promote it on a global scale, the Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board and Qazi of Iravan Bakhtiyar Najafov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Najafov made the remark at an international scientific conference on the topic “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan : Common Historical Heritage, Islamic Civilization, and Contemporary Scientific Cooperation” is taking place in Baku

He noted that the publication reflects the sincere fraternal relations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the strategic partnership and allied ties between the two countries, as well as the contribution of these relations to strengthening the spiritual closeness of the peoples.

Bakhtiyar Najafov emphasized that the foundation for relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and that these ties have been successfully developed by President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, rising to the level of an alliance.

The cleric recalled that on July 7, during the International Forum on Islamic Civilizations in Tashkent, the illustrated book The Highest Point of Brotherhood and Alliance, authored by Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, and published in Azerbaijani and Uzbek, was presented.

He also noted that a meeting between Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade took place on the sidelines of the forum.