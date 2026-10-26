Kyrgyzstan to nominate Turkic Investment Fund president for 2026-2030 term

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Kyrgyzstan will nominate the next president of the Turkic Investment Fund for the 2026-2030 term, following the approval of a rotation schedule for the fund’s leadership positions.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the decision was made at the third meeting of the Fund’s Board of Governors in Tashkent on October 22, 2026. Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov represented the country at the meeting as its governor on the Board.

The meeting addressed the Fund’s activities, achievements and development prospects, as well as improvements to governance mechanisms and cooperation among member states.

Particular attention was paid to refining the rotation mechanism for the positions of president and director general. The Board of Governors approved a schedule for rotating the leadership positions among member states, under which Kyrgyzstan will nominate the Fund’s next president for the 2026-2030 term.

Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the Fund is aimed at strengthening financial and investment cooperation among member states, expanding opportunities to attract investment and supporting projects that contribute to economic development and regional connectivity.

The Turkic Investment Fund is a multilateral financial institution established to promote economic cooperation and expand investment ties among Turkic states.

The Turkic Investment Fund serves as a platform for financial cooperation among its member states, with a focus on facilitating investment and supporting economic activity across the region. Its work includes developing mechanisms to encourage cross-border business ties and improve access to financing for projects involving participating countries.

Regional financial institutions can support cooperation by helping mobilize capital for infrastructure, trade, manufacturing and other areas of economic activity. The practical impact of such initiatives depends on the Fund’s financing instruments, project pipeline and the participation of businesses and public institutions in member states.