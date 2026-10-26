Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss expanding bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, promoting mutual investment, and developing cooperation across various sectors were discussed between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

This was stated in a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen during the latter’s visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, energy, transport, and agricultural sectors, as well as in water resource management, shipbuilding, innovation, and humanitarian affairs.

Noting that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, Bayramov emphasized their mutual interest in strengthening existing ties and developing cooperation in new areas.

The importance of high-level contacts and regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries in developing bilateral relations was also highlighted. The parties also emphasized the need to step up efforts to expand interparliamentary cooperation and improve the legal and contractual framework.

During the meeting, the parties welcomed the adoption of a roadmap for the development of Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations for 2026–2028. The significance of this document in deepening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation across various sectors was highlighted.

The parties also discussed promoting mutual investment, making effective use of the newly established Azerbaijan-Netherlands Chamber of Commerce, strengthening ties between business communities, and implementing joint projects.

Information was provided on Azerbaijan’s growing role in the Middle Corridor, as well as the opportunities offered by the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of expanding educational, academic, and scientific cooperation, strengthening ties between higher education institutions, organizing training programs, and implementing joint initiatives in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. The parties also exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands within international organizations and on other regional and international issues.

During discussions on the regional situation, Bayramov briefed his counterpart on developments in the South Caucasus, the steps taken toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the peace process.

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister emphasized the need to remove provisions from the Armenian Constitution that contain territorial claims against Azerbaijan as a prerequisite for signing the initialed peace agreement.

Furthermore, information was provided on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation, as well as measures being taken to ensure the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

The humanitarian challenges posed by landmines were also addressed. The parties highlighted the importance of eliminating the ongoing threat landmines pose to human life and the obstacles they create for reconstruction efforts and the return of former internally displaced persons.

Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.