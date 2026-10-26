Karabakh investment opportunities to be presented at AIREX 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Attracting investment to Karabakh will be discussed at the AIREX 2026 exhibition in Baku, Parvin Baghirova, head of the Fundraising and Communications Department at the Karabakh Revival Fund, said at a press conference dedicated to the international real estate and investment exhibition AIREX 2026.

According to her, the Karabakh Revival Fund continues its efforts to attract investment for restoration and reconstruction projects in the territories liberated from occupation, showcase the region’s development potential to the international community, and expand public-private partnerships.

She noted that the fund’s core activities include providing financial support for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, attracting investment, developing public-private partnerships, and conducting awareness-raising initiatives.

According to Baghirova, international events such as AIREX 2026 are important for showcasing ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and informing potential investors about existing investment opportunities in the region.

"This exhibition brings together business representatives, investors, and experts from various countries. It offers an opportunity to showcase the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories, the region’s development prospects, and available investment opportunities. Therefore, we consider AIREX 2026 an interesting and beneficial platform for the Karabakh Revival Fund," she said.

The department head emphasized that the exhibition provides an opportunity to present the fund’s activities to a broader audience, strengthen ties with local and international partners, and raise awareness of the ongoing developments in Karabakh.

"Raising awareness is one of the fund’s core areas of activity, as stipulated in its charter. Through this platform, we will be able to share information with a wider local and international audience not only about the fund’s activities but also about restoration and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and the region’s development," Baghirova explained.

She added that the fund considers not only the reconstruction of the liberated territories essential but also their sustainable development and the realization of their green energy potential. In this regard, attracting investment and expanding cooperation with various partners are particularly important.

Baghirova expressed hope that the exhibition would develop into a long-term and effective platform.

"Today, we are discussing reconstruction and development projects, as well as the processes currently underway in these territories. In a few years, however, we will be talking about a restored and thriving Karabakh and the results of the projects being implemented," she emphasized.

She also expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the exhibition and noted that the Karabakh Revival Fund was pleased to support the initiative.