Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties reach highest level in history — ANAS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, bilateral relations between the two countries have reached their highest level ever, the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Habibbayli made the remark at an international scientific conference on the topic “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan : Common Historical Heritage, Islamic Civilization, and Contemporary Scientific Cooperation” is taking place in Baku.

He noted that the fraternal relations between the two countries are evident in all spheres, particularly in the fields of science, culture, and literature.

The academician pointed out that extensive ties have been established between NANA and Uzbekistan’s scientific institutions and higher education institutions.

“This event and the conferences serve to further deepen Azerbaijani-Uzbek ties, as well as our scientific, cultural, and literary relations, under new historical conditions,” Habibbayli added.