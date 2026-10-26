Islamic Civilization Center designed to showcase heritage - Uzbek envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent is designed to showcase Uzbekistan’s historical heritage and its contribution to world civilization, as well as to strengthen scientific, educational, and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, said on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the presentation of the Center for Islamic Civilization and the international scientific conference "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan : Common Historical Heritage, Islamic Civilization, and Contemporary Scientific Cooperation," held at the International Mugham Center in Baku, the diplomat emphasized the importance of preserving the intellectual and spiritual heritage of the two nations.

He noted that for centuries, the Great Silk Road has connected our countries, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and cultural achievements.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of the legacy of outstanding scientists and thinkers, including Muhammad al-Khwarizmi, Abu Reyhan Biruni, Ibn Sina, Mirzo Ulugbek, Nizami Ganjavi, Imadaddin Nasimi, and Muhammad Fizuli. According to him, the task today is to carry on the intellectual and spiritual traditions of the ancestors by advancing science, education, and cultural dialogue.

Ashrafkhanov described the Center for Islamic Civilization as a large-scale scientific and educational initiative aimed at familiarizing the international community with Uzbekistan’s rich historical heritage and its contribution to the development of world civilization.

He also noted the special role of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in establishing the Center, recalling that the initiative was proposed by the head of state at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in 2017.

According to the diplomat, the project reflects a strategic vision aimed at preserving the priceless heritage of our ancestors, revealing its significance for the modern world, and passing it on to future generations.

The ambassador emphasized that the Center’s main objective is to transform historical heritage into a source of inspiration for new scientific discoveries and achievements.

He also noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan continue to develop within the framework of a strategic partnership and alliance.

"The dialogue between Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev plays an important role in this process," the diplomat added.

Among the priority areas for further cooperation, the diplomat cited collaboration between the two countries’ academies of sciences, universities, museums, and research institutions; joint research on historical heritage; and initiatives to support young scientists.

"I am confident that today’s conference will give new impetus to this cooperation," the ambassador said.

He expressed hope that the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent would become a platform for new discoveries and international dialogue, contributing to the further strengthening of scientific, cultural, and humanitarian ties between Tashkent and Baku.

Concluding his remarks, Ashrafkhanov emphasized that preserving historical heritage and jointly building the future create a solid foundation for friendship and mutual understanding between nations.

"Long live the eternal friendship and brotherhood of the Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples!" he said.