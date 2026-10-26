Azerbaijan builds national AI infrastructure – Presidential Aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) concept and is building its national infrastructure in this field, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told reporters on the sidelines of a special session of the Baku Platform for Cultural and Media Dialogue, themed "The language of peace and combating disinformation" on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The Presidential Assistant noted that Azerbaijan is cooperating with various countries and partners in this regard.

"Azerbaijan is situated in a favorable position from both a geopolitical and geographical perspective. Azerbaijan's potential in the field of electric energy creates a strategic advantage and establishes a conducive environment for the development of artificial intelligence," he pointed out.

Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is open to cooperation with international partners on AI-related matters.