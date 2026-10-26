Azerbaijan establishes commission to coordinate construction projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A Coordination Commission for Construction Projects has been established in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Comprehensive reforms have been implemented in the country to strengthen the institutional foundations of the construction sector, and construction procedures have been improved through legislative acts adopted within this framework.

According to the decree, President Ilham Aliyev, based on by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, made the decision to:

1. establish a Coordination Commission on Construction Projects (hereinafter referred to as the "Commission") for improving administrative procedures in the implementation of construction projects, coordinating the activities of state bodies (institutions), ensuring oversight of executive discipline, and preparing proposals for the study and application of progressive practices, with the following composition:

Chairman of the commission

Shahin Mustafayev – Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission:

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan

First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Head of the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Chairman of the Board of AzerEnergy OJSC

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC

General Director of Azerigas Production Union

2. A Secretariat of the commission must be established for the purpose of organizing the Commission’s ongoing activities, and the performance of the Secretariat’s functions shall be entrusted to the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

3. The commission must:

3.1. ensure the conduct of analyses regarding the current state of implementation discipline across all existing procedures and stages during the execution of construction projects financed by state funds, as well as the status of compliance with execution timelines at each stage and the reasons for any delays;

3.2. ensure the prompt resolution of delays arising during the preparation, coordination, and permitting processes for construction projects financed by state funds; ensure compliance with the timeframes established by normative legal acts for various procedures and stages; uphold implementation discipline; and coordinate the activities of the relevant state bodies (institutions);

3.3. by obtaining reports from relevant state bodies (institutions), monitor the processing of applications submitted to these bodies (institutions) in connection with construction projects financed by state funds, within the framework of approval and permitting procedures, ensuring they are reviewed within the timeframes established by normative legal acts; furthermore, explore the possibilities of implementing digital solutions, data exchange mechanisms, and best practices to enhance executive discipline in this area;

3.4. prepare proposals regarding the following matters and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan within a period of six months:

3.4.1. improvement of normative legal acts regarding the simplification of approvals, permits, and other administrative procedures related to construction projects, as well as the optimization of implementation stages and timeframes;

3.4.2. establishment of an open, transparent, and competitive mechanism for construction projects, specifically those financed by the private sector, utilizing advanced tools and incentive mechanisms (including digital tools) in line with international best practices, with the aim of stimulating investment in the construction sector;

3.4.3. improvement of the cost-estimation standards and pricing mechanisms applied to the evaluation of construction projects financed by state funds, as well as the resource-based method of pricing;

3.5. submit a report on the work performed to the President of Azerbaijan once a year;

3.6. involve other state bodies (institutions), as well as experts (specialists), in the work of the commission whenever necessary.

4. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must address matters arising from this decree.

5. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan must, within a period of six months, prepare and submit to the commission proposals regarding the improvement of existing state information resources and systems used for processing applications for construction permits; the consolidation of necessary data into a unified database; the enhancement of inter-agency data exchange and the integration between information resources and systems; and the expansion of technological solutions in line with international best practices.

6. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication must, upon the request of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, carry out the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of Item 3.1 of this decree.