Hikmet Hajiyev highlights challenges of post-conflict trust and reconciliation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Restoring trust and fostering reconciliation in the post-conflict period is one of the most challenging tasks, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a special session of the Baku Platform for Cultural and Media Dialogue, themed "The language of peace and combating disinformation" on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the restoration of trust and reconciliation between peoples is one of the issues that must be addressed first.

According to him, the experience of other post-conflict periods is also being studied.

"For instance, we are examining other post-conflict periods. Let us look at the situation in the Balkans. The conflicts there were resolved in the early 1990s, yet a lack of trust still persists among the countries of the region," he stated.

Hajiyev emphasized that, in the context of Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is necessary to approach the past with honesty.

"There are some dark chapters in our shared history with the Armenian people, but this does not imply the destruction of the cultural and religious heritage of our respective peoples. We are not erasing this past; rather, we are looking toward the future through the lens of peace," the Presidential assistant added.