Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan develop humanitarian dialogue – Presidential Aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan work together to develop humanitarian dialogue, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told reporters on the sidelines of a special session of the Baku Platform for Cultural and Media Dialogue, themed "The language of peace and combating disinformation" on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Hajiyev, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly and friendly countries, which have strategic partnership relations.

The Presidential Assistant noted that regular reciprocal visits are carried out at the level of the presidents of the two countries.

"We are working through joint efforts to develop a humanitarian dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan on a bilateral level," Hajiyev remarked.