Azerbaijan seeks to ease visa rules with African countries – Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan seeks to simplify visa procedures with African countries, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a special session of the Baku Platform for Cultural and Media Dialogue, themed "The language of peace and combating disinformation" on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He added that Azerbaijan and Kenya are discussing new opportunities for cooperation.

The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding ties with African countries.

“During the Soviet era, a large number of students from African countries came to Azerbaijan. We are working to simplify visa procedures with African countries,” Hajiyev said.