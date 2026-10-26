President Ilham Aliyev approves two agreements signed with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Culture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan" has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, once the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Uzbekistan that the internal state procedures necessary for the agreement to take effect have been completed.

The agreement was signed in Tashkent on August 23, 2026.

By another decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism," signed in Tashkent on August 23, 2026, has been approved.

According to the document, upon the entry into force of the Agreement, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Uzbekistan that the internal state procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force have been completed.