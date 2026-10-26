Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s Cengiz Holding discuss coal, geological exploration

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Uzbekistan is discussing potential cooperation with Türkiye’s Cengiz Holding in geological exploration and coal development, including projects in the Surkhandarya and Tashkent regions.

According to a statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the issues were discussed at a meeting on October 23 between First Deputy Minister Feruza Khamidova and Caner Karabay, Cengiz Holding’s regional representative in Uzbekistan and CEO of CENERGO LLC.

The talks focused on geological surveys, the development of prospective areas, and the exploration and production of coal deposits in the Surkhandarya and Tashkent regions.

Uzbek officials also presented Cengiz Holding representatives with a revised version of the country’s Subsoil Law, explaining its provisions, requirements for businesses, and opportunities for investors.

Particular attention was given to the procedures for obtaining subsoil-use rights through E-auksion, Uzbekistan’s electronic auction platform. The ministry highlighted the use of transparent online mechanisms to grant access to subsoil resources.

Founded in 1980, Cengiz Holding is a Turkish industrial group operating in energy, mining, construction, tourism and services. Its mining businesses include Eti Bakır and Eti Alüminyum, while its energy operations are conducted through Cengiz Enerji and affiliated companies.

The group is also active in Uzbekistan through CENERGO, which was established in Tashkent in 2019 to develop energy projects. CENERGO has commissioned natural gas-fired power plants in Tashkent and the Syrdarya region with a combined installed capacity of approximately 460–480 megawatts. The company is also developing a 550-MW power plant in the Jizzakh region.