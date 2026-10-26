Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. This week (October 19–23), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|Exchange Rate
|
October 12
|
1.7000
|
October 19
|
1.7000
|
October 13
|
1.7000
|
October 20
|
1.7000
|
October 14
|
1.7000
|
October 21
|
1.7000
|
October 15
|
1.7000
|
October 22
|
1.7000
|
October 16
|
1.7000
|
October 23
|
1.7000
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0039 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0037 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9088 manat per 1 euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
October 12
|
1.9053
|
October 19
|
1.9094
|
October 13
|
1.8992
|
October 20
|
1.9097
|
October 14
|
1.9055
|
October 21
|
1.9082
|
October 15
|
1.9067
|
October 22
|
1.9113
|
October 16
|
1.9090
|
October 23
|
1.9055
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.9051
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.9088
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0525 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0444 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.0636 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
October 12
|
1.9948
|
October 19
|
2.0358
|
October 13
|
2.0276
|
October 20
|
2.0531
|
October 14
|
2.0299
|
October 21
|
2.0619
|
October 15
|
2.0148
|
October 22
|
2.0791
|
October 16
|
2.0290
|
October 23
|
2.0883
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0192
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0636
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0343 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
October 12
|
0.0345
|
October 19
|
0.0343
|
October 13
|
0.0344
|
October 20
|
0.0343
|
October 14
|
0.0344
|
October 21
|
0.0343
|
October 15
|
0.0344
|
October 22
|
0.0343
|
October 16
|
0.0343
|
October 23
|
0.0342
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0344
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0343