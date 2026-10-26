Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. This week (October 19–23), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 12 1.7000 October 19 1.7000 October 13 1.7000 October 20 1.7000 October 14 1.7000 October 21 1.7000 October 15 1.7000 October 22 1.7000 October 16 1.7000 October 23 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0039 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0037 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9088 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 12 1.9053 October 19 1.9094 October 13 1.8992 October 20 1.9097 October 14 1.9055 October 21 1.9082 October 15 1.9067 October 22 1.9113 October 16 1.9090 October 23 1.9055 Average exchange rate for the week 1.9051 Average exchange rate for the week 1.9088

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0525 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0444 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.0636 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 12 1.9948 October 19 2.0358 October 13 2.0276 October 20 2.0531 October 14 2.0299 October 21 2.0619 October 15 2.0148 October 22 2.0791 October 16 2.0290 October 23 2.0883 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0192 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0636

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0343 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira: