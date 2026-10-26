  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Azerbaijan Round-up 26 October 2026 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. This week (October 19–23), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

 Exchange Rate

October 12

1.7000

October 19

1.7000

October 13

1.7000

October 20

1.7000

October 14

1.7000

October 21

1.7000

October 15

1.7000

October 22

1.7000

October 16

1.7000

October 23

1.7000

Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0039 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0037 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9088 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

October 12

1.9053

October 19

1.9094

October 13

1.8992

October 20

1.9097

October 14

1.9055

October 21

1.9082

October 15

1.9067

October 22

1.9113

October 16

1.9090

October 23

1.9055

Average exchange rate for the week

1.9051

Average exchange rate for the week

1.9088

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0525 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0444 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.0636 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

October 12

1.9948

October 19

2.0358

October 13

2.0276

October 20

2.0531

October 14

2.0299

October 21

2.0619

October 15

2.0148

October 22

2.0791

October 16

2.0290

October 23

2.0883

Average exchange rate for the week

2.0192

Average exchange rate for the week

2.0636

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0343 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

October 12

0.0345

October 19

0.0343

October 13

0.0344

October 20

0.0343

October 14

0.0344

October 21

0.0343

October 15

0.0344

October 22

0.0343

October 16

0.0343

October 23

0.0342

Average exchange rate for the week

0.0344

Average exchange rate for the week

0.0343

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more