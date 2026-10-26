Dutch foreign minister visits Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Tom Berendsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, is visiting Azerbaijan today.

He announced this in a post on his X account.

“This week, I am visiting Azerbaijan and Armenia to further deepen our cooperation with both countries. I will also discuss the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process with my colleagues Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan. The Netherlands supports further steps towards lasting peace,” the post reads.

Relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands continue to develop positively, marked by regular political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation. The visit of Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen to Baku on 26 October 2026 - the first such visit in 12 years - is expected to result in the adoption of a bilateral cooperation roadmap for 2026–2028 covering political, economic, maritime, logistics, agricultural, water-management, scientific and cultural fields. Trade has shown steady growth, approximately 40 Dutch companies are active in Azerbaijan, and joint work is progressing in agriculture, water management, transport connectivity along the Middle Corridor, and technical standards, with both sides noting further potential for mutually beneficial partnership.