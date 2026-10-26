ADNOC unveils over $16.3B in UAE manufacturing opportunities through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. ADNOC has announced more than AED60 billion ($16.3 billion) in local manufacturing opportunities through 2030, alongside reforms to its procurement, supplier registration and In-Country Value (ICV) programs aimed at boosting industrial investment, creating jobs and strengthening domestic supply chains, the company said on October 25.

The measures were unveiled at the second Make it with ADNOC Forum, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi ahead of ADIPEC. The initiative offers manufacturers and investors greater visibility into future demand and a streamlined process for competing for contracts with the UAE energy company.

The opportunities cover more than 200 essential products and a wide range of critical spare parts that ADNOC aims to source from local manufacturers, supported by expanded industrial investment incentives and longer-term commercial partnerships.

The manufacturing opportunities span several categories critical to ADNOC's projects and operations, including rotating equipment and power systems, electrical and automation equipment, drilling and completion tools, chemicals and catalysts, piping and fabrication, heavy equipment, spare parts and advanced manufacturing.

“The manufacturing opportunities span critical products supporting ADNOC's projects and operations, including rotating equipment and power; electrical, control and automation systems; drilling and completion equipment; chemicals and catalysts; piping, fabrication and heavy equipment; and spare parts and advanced manufacturing,” said the company.

Many of these products are currently imported. Producing them domestically is expected to shorten delivery times, reduce exposure to global supply disruptions and improve the resilience of ADNOC's operations.

ADNOC will work with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to connect manufacturing opportunities with industrial support measures. The cooperation will combine visibility into ADNOC's procurement requirements with access to the national industrial database and financing through the National Industrial Resilience Fund.

The initiative is intended to help manufacturers turn identified demand into commercially viable investments, in line with the UAE's "Make it in the Emirates" industrial strategy.

ADNOC also signed two memoranda of understanding with ADIO and KEZAD Group on the sidelines of the forum.

The company announced that its Local+ program had expanded to more than 100 UAE manufacturers, up from 70 when it was launched in May 2026. The program gives locally manufactured products priority in ADNOC projects by requiring engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors bidding for new projects to source relevant items from approved manufacturers on the list.

Procurement and supplier registration reforms

ADNOC is introducing a single-window system covering supplier registration, qualification and compliance, with requirements tailored to the nature and risk level of each contract.

Artificial intelligence will be used to support document verification and reuse existing data, reducing repeated submissions and administrative processing.

The company is also revising its ICV evaluation framework to link procurement decisions more closely with commercial competitiveness and suppliers' contributions to the UAE economy.

Under the revised model, commercial and ICV proposals will be assessed through a single evaluation framework. ADNOC will discontinue its previous bid-matching approach, encouraging suppliers to submit their most competitive commercial and ICV offers from the outset. Requirements will also be proportionate to the size and scope of contracts.

Changes to ICV-related retention payments are expected to improve transparency and cash flow for suppliers. Where retention applies, automated calculations and releases through the ADNOC Supplier Hub will reduce manual follow-up once contractual obligations have been fulfilled.

ADNOC has also introduced a refreshed identity for its ICV program, reflecting its development into a broader platform for industrial investment, employment and supplier competitiveness.

Alongside the reforms, the company outlined a new commercial strategy based on four priorities: agility, competitiveness, strategic partnerships and forward planning. The approach is intended to simplify procurement, accelerate decision-making, align contracting models with project and market conditions, improve commercial negotiations and provide earlier visibility of future demand.

ICV program redirects $83.6bn into the UAE economy

The forum marked the eighth anniversary of ADNOC's ICV program and featured the launch of the ADNOC ICV Excellence Awards, recognizing companies, employees and strategic partners for their contributions to local manufacturing, Emiratization and supplier development.

ADNOC employees were also recognized as ICV Champions for their role in developing the program and delivering its objectives. The company additionally commended resilience partners that helped maintain operational continuity during recent disruptions by meeting urgent requirements and supplying critical materials and services.

Since its launch in 2018, the ICV program has sought to channel ADNOC's procurement spending into the wider UAE economy.

By the end of 2025, the program had redirected more than AED307 billion ($83.6 billion) into the domestic economy. It had also supported the localization of more than 130 products, the development of 95 factories in the UAE and employment opportunities for more than 27,500 Emiratis at participating private-sector companies.