Azerbaijan updates journalists’ ethics code to regulate AI use and privacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Amendments concerning the use of AI and the protection of personal rights have been made to the Code of Ethics for Journalists in Azerbaijan.

This was stated in a commentary by the Azerbaijan Press Council regarding the changes adopted at the 9th Congress of Journalists.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the amendments, adopted at the congress on October 16, are dictated by modern requirements and are aimed at ensuring the ethical use of AI in media activities, as well as protecting privacy.

A new principle titled “Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence” has been added to the Code. Under this principle, media organizations are encouraged to adopt internal policies defining the objectives, boundaries, verification procedures, and editorial responsibility regarding the use of artificial intelligence, as well as to provide professional development for staff in this area.

The commentary emphasizes that artificial intelligence systems should not replace a journalist’s professional judgment, editorial independence, or human oversight. Content generated using artificial intelligence must be verified for content, factual accuracy, and sources before publication. Responsibility for such content lies with the journalist or the media organization where they work.

In addition, when using AI, requirements have been established regarding the protection of copyright, personal data, and the confidentiality of sources, as well as respect for human dignity and the prevention of discrimination. It is noted that, when using AI products, informing the audience of this fact is crucial in terms of transparency and public trust.

The Rules also include new provisions regarding the protection of personal rights. According to the amendments, except in cases provided for by law, journalists must not use information technology to interfere with the privacy of third parties, including by disclosing information about their beliefs, religious affiliation, or ethnic origin. The collection, processing, transfer, use, and protection of personal data must be carried out in accordance with the conditions established by law.

The commentary emphasizes that the accuracy of information about individuals who are not of public interest does not automatically justify the dissemination of such information without their consent. The collection, storage, and dissemination of personal data and information about the family life of such individuals without their consent are deemed unacceptable.

At the same time, when journalists turn information publicly posted by citizens on social media into news stories, they must not use derisive or humiliating language. Journalists must determine whether specific information is in the public interest and exercise sensitivity regarding the dissemination of personal data.

Certain boundaries have also been established regarding the coverage of public figures. The fact that their activities are open to public scrutiny does not give journalists the right to focus on details unrelated to these individuals’ professional activities. Media representatives must take into account both the public interest and the legitimate interests of citizens.

The Press Council’s commentary emphasized that the amendments to the Code of Ethics are intended to ensure that journalists use modern technologies responsibly, pay closer attention to human rights, and that the media fulfill their responsibility to inform the public more effectively.