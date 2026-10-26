Uzbekistan seeks investment financing through Turkic Investment Fund

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Uzbekistan is looking to expand access to investment financing through the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF), focusing on infrastructure, energy, industrial cooperation and entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said following the fund’s third Board of Governors meeting in Tashkent on October 24.

Uzbekistan was represented at the meeting by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye also took part.

The participants reviewed the fund’s activities and outlined priorities for its future operations, including expanding financing for investment projects, attracting additional resources and strengthening cooperation with international financial institutions.

They also discussed potential projects in transport and logistics infrastructure, industrial cooperation, energy and entrepreneurship. These areas align with Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract investment, modernize infrastructure and expand business opportunities.

The meeting also addressed corporate governance, operational efficiency and the distribution of responsibilities among the fund’s governing bodies.

Following the discussions, the participants outlined further steps to expand the fund’s activities and advance joint investment projects. Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Governors until the next annual meeting.

Established by member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkic Investment Fund aims to promote economic cooperation and support investment projects across participating countries. For Uzbekistan, the fund provides a regional framework for exploring financing opportunities, developing cross-border projects and strengthening economic ties with other member states.