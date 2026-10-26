ADB appoints Keiju Mitsuhashi as first country director for Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Keiju Mitsuhashi as its first Country Director for Türkiye.

According to the ADB, he assumed his duties on October 26 in Ankara.

In addition, it is noted that this appointment is aimed at expanding the bank’s activities in Türkiye and strengthening its operations in the country.

Keiju Mitsuhashi will lead the ADB’s activities in the country in accordance with the bank’s Interim Country Partnership Strategy for Türkiye for 2025–2027. He will also oversee the establishment of a temporary ADB office in Ankara in December 2026 and the opening of a permanent representative office for Türkiye in 2027.

“Türkiye has enormous potential as a transportation, energy, and digital hub connecting Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe. I look forward to working closely with the government, the private sector, and development partners to realize this potential,” Mitsuhashi said.

He added that the ADB will support Türkiye in enhancing its resilience to natural disasters and economic shocks, as well as in expanding opportunities for the private sector to contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Keiju Mitsuhashi has more than 27 years of professional experience in finance and development. He joined the ADB in 2009 as an energy specialist for Central and West Asia and subsequently held a number of senior positions. His areas of expertise include regional electricity trade, energy security, private sector development, and project development and implementation.

In his most recent role as Director of the ADB’s Energy Sector Office, Mitsuhashi managed a project portfolio totaling more than $10 billion, covering 25 economies in Southeast Asia and the Pacific region. He also served as Chief Economist for Planning and Policy and Deputy Director for Vietnam at the bank.

A Japanese national, Keiju Mitsuhashi earned a Ph.D. in Development Studies from the University of Sussex in the UK. He also holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics from Massey University in New Zealand.

Türkiye joined the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 1991 as a non-regional member and was granted regional member status in 2025. The Bank expects its annual financial commitments to the country to average $3 billion through 2027. The funds are planned to be allocated to earthquake recovery efforts, key infrastructure projects, business development, energy security, healthcare, education, and agribusiness.

Founded in 1966, the Asian Development Bank is a multilateral development finance institution that supports sustainable, inclusive, and stable economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The Bank has 69 members, 50 of which are countries in the region.